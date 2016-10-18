Wolf Pack Volleyball Falls at San Diego State

Nevada Release

Playing its third match in five days after traveling to three different states, the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team (14-6, 5-3) fell to the San Diego State Aztecs (13-9, 5-3) in three sets Monday night, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.



Senior Madison Morell led the Pack offensively with 12 kills, having logged at least 10 in every match this season. Right behind her was junior Madison Foley with 10 kills and seven digs. Foley also hit .562, a new career high for the Dayton, Nev. native. Senior Madison Thorpe dug the most balls for Nevada at eight.



Just as expected with the two teams so evenly matched, the first set started in a bind. With Nevada taking a two point lead at 4-2, The Aztecs knotted it back up, and soon the match was tied at seven a piece. It would be the Aztecs that broke the pattern, going up by three at 16-13 to force Nevada to call its first timeout of the match. The Aztecs continued to slowly grow their lead for the rest of set one, claiming it 25-18.



SDSU took an early 4-2 lead to start the second set, but kills from senior Kathryn Groenweghe and Morell knotted the set up at four. The Aztecs retook the lead, however, and led for most of the match. With the score at 23-15, the Pack went on a 7-1 run to come within three before the Aztecs put it away. Morell, Foley and freshman Shayla Hoeft all logged kills in the run.



The Aztecs came out of the break and took a lead in the third set. However, the Pack fought back and Morell’s ninth kill of the match tied things up at nine a piece. Morell scored the Pack’s 10th point of the set with her 10th kill of the night to keep her streak of double-digit kills alive, having put the ball down at least 10 times in every match this season. The Aztecs would go on to take the set 25-16, taking the match 3-0.



Nevada will return to Reno for some much-needed time home before hitting the road again to take on Utah State on Saturday.