Obama, Other Political Stars Hit Campaign Trail in Nevada

It'll be a star-studded week on the campaign trail in the Silver State, even apart from Wednesday's presidential debate at UNLV.



President Barack Obama is stumping for Hillary Clinton and Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Details haven't been announced.

If you would like to attend President Obama’s event click here.

Senator Harry Reid scheduled campaign events on behalf of the Democrats on Monday in Reno and Sparks, while Senator Bernie Sanders will be campaigning in Reno on Wednesday.

Senator Sanders will be at speaking at the University of Nevada, Reno Gateway Plaza at 10:45. Doors open at 9:45.



On the Republican side, Donald Trump Jr. will meet with volunteers for his dad's campaign in Reno on Tuesday morning.

The lunch, put on by the Republican Men's Club of Northern Nevada, will take place at the Atlantis Paradise Room. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $20 per person. You can pay online or at the door.

If you would like to register click here. There are about 300 seats available.

Sen. Ted Cruz is holding rallies in Reno and Elko on Saturday alongside Republican Senate candidate Rep. Joe Heck.

The two will make a stop at Caughlin Ranch Elementary School, located at 4881 Village Green Parkway in Reno, at 12:30 p.m.

Then, they will campaign at Adobe Middle School, located at 3375 Jennings Way in Elko, at 6 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.



Nevada voter registration closes Tuesday, while early voting begins Saturday.



Polls are tight in Nevada for both presidential and Senate races.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.