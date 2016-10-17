All Hallows Eve at Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is holding a family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, October 29th. Events include a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carvings and a scarecrow building contests. Pumpkins, straw and a scarecrow frame will be provided but you will need to bring your own pumpkin carving tools and clothes for your scarecrow.

The events start at 4 P.M and judging will start at 6 P.M. Park entrance fees apply, $5.00 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $7.00 per vehicle for out-of-state, cash or check only.

Fort Churchill is located 8 miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs, NV 89429.