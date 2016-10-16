Donald Trump Jr. Visits Reno to Campaign on Father's Behalf

Donald Trump Jr. visited Reno on Tuesday, campaigning on behalf of his father, Donald Trump.

His first stop was at the Reno Victory Office, where he met with volunteers to thank them for their work on his father's presidential campaign. During his speech, he talked about why he thinks Hillary Clinton is a flawed and dishonest candidate.

"We're going up against a politician that has a public stance on everything and a private stance for everything," Trump, Jr. said. "So, the people who are voting for Hillary Clinton, which stance are they voting for?"

Trump Jr. was also the keynote speaker at the Republican Men's Club of Northern Nevada lunch inside the Paradise Room at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in south Reno. He had many of the same talking points as his first stop, saying Washington, DC needs a change.

"People are sick of corrupted politicians and that's what this whole thing's been about, and so we're running against the worst of the worst when it comes to corruption, when it comes to scandal," Trump, Jr. said.

The GOP candidate has seen his numbers drop in the polls, after allegations of sexual assault by several women. Donald Trump has been known to say things that many have taken as offensive, but his son says his character is what makes him a viable candidate.

"While he can be tough, while he can be contentious, that's what the American people want to see," Trump Jr. said. "They want to see someone actually fight for them."

Trump, Jr. says the calls the economy represents the "worst recovery in modern times", and says his father will run his presidency like a business, if elected.

"Get rid of inefficiencies, get rid of the waste, the fraud, the abuse, and maybe if we do that, we could have a surplus for a change," Trump, Jr. said. "If we ran our households like Washington runs this country, we'd all be living in the streets."

Donald Trump, Jr has five children, and says their future is a big reason why his father is running for president, saying government has to improve the country for future generations.

"This isn't just a fight about the next four or eight years," Trump, Jr. said. "This is fight about the next 30 or 40 years. If you have a liberal justice that's put on the Supreme Court, the America that we know and love is going to be a fundamentally different kind of place."

Trump, Jr. argues that his father will bring a different kind of leadership to Washington, DC than Hillary Clinton, saying republican nominee will give a voice to the middle class.

"It's been a movement of the people, by the people, and for the people, and that's what the government used to be founded on," Trump, Jr. said. "Now, it's of the elite, by the elite, for the elite, and if you're against them God help you."

Trump supporters say they liked what they heard from his son, Tuesday, saying his words were on point.

"We gotta rebuild the country and we need to take a different stance than what we've been taking," Boone Cutler, Army Veteran said. "I think the establishment on the left and right needs to be shooken up a little bit, and they need to be held accountable."

"Donald Trump brings our, the little people's America back again," Kim Bacchus, Republican voter said. "He speaks for the American people that are not being heard. He speaks for potential voters who haven't ever registered to vote because they have had no reason to."

Donald Trump will face off against Hillary Clinton in the third and final presidential debate, Wednesday at UNLV. The general election is three weeks away.