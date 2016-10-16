Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Reno

Posted: Updated:

On Wednesday, Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in Reno on behalf of Hillary Clinton. The event was held at  at the University of Nevada, Reno Knowledge Center Lawn. At the event, Sanders said, “On November 8th, we need to elect Hillary Clinton as our next president.”

Senator Sanders also campaigned for Catherine Cortez Masto. He said because the senate race is so close in the silver state, Nevadans need to get out and vote.

Sanders spoke to the large crowd about Clinton's plans to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, climate change and the criminal justice system.

"Hillary Clinton understands that we need comprehensive immigration reform and a path toward citizenship," says Sanders.

Sanders recognized that he and Clinton haven't always seen eye to eye, pointing to college affordability as an example. He says since Clinton’s victory as the democratic nominee, the two have come together to work on the problem.

"What secretary Clinton and I agreed to is a proposal that makes public colleges and universities tuition free, for all families earning $125,000 or less, so 83% of our population," says Sanders.

