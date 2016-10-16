Governor Sandoval Signs Bill Raising Tax for Las Vegas Stadium, Events Center

Governor Brian Sandoval has signed a bill into law clearing the way for a Las Vegas stadium that could be home to both UNLV football and the Raiders.

The Republican governor joined lawmakers and representatives for the Raiders in a ceremony that took place Monday morning at UNLV.

Lawmakers who met in a special session last week approved a bill that increases Las Vegas-area hotel tax to raise $750 million for a stadium partly financed by casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and more than $400 million to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Another bill he signed allows the Clark County Commission to raise the county's sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to fund more police.

NFL owners still must approve any potential Raiders relocation from Oakland.

