Nevada Volleyball Falls at Colorado State

Nevada Release

10/13/2016

– Senior Madison Morell kept her double digit kill streak alive Thursday night as the Nevada Wolf Pack (13-5, 4-2) fell to the Colorado State Rams (12-5, 6-0) in three sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-15).



Morell tallied a total of 11 kills, putting her at more than 10 successful spikes for the 18th time this season, dating all the way back to Nevada’s first match of 2016. Junior Madison Foley led the defense with nine digs while senior setter Lyndsey Anderson put up 31 assists.



The Pack’s strongest performance of the match came in set two when, down 18-13, Nevada rallied to come back within two, 20-18. While Nevada stayed close to start each set, the Rams would take a lead on the fifth or sixth point, going on to win the set. Ultimately Colorado State’s .413 hitting percentage proved to be too much for the Wolf Pack.



Nevada will hit the road immediately to get to Laramie, Wyo. where it will face the Wyoming Cowgirls Saturday at 12 p.m. PT.