Public Policy Polling: Clinton Leads Trump in Nevada

A new poll by Public Policy Polling shows Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump in the Silver State.

According to a poll of likely voters conducted Monday and Tuesday and released yesterday, it shows that 47% support Clinton, 43% support Trump and 10% remain undecided.

The same poll found 43% support Catherine Cortez Masto for Senate, 39% support Joe Heck and 18% are undecided.

The poll also asked voters about their support for Joe Heck after his decision not to support Donald Trump for president.



Nineteen percent said they were more likely to support him, 34% were less likely, and 45% said it didn't make a difference.



Two percent were not sure.

PPP says the margin of error is +/-3.1%.