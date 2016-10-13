Lattin Farms in Fallon One of 100 Farms Selected to Celebrate "P - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lattin Farms in Fallon One of 100 Farms Selected to Celebrate "Peanuts" with Custom Maze

Two Nevada Farms selected to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”.

Two Northern Nevada farms will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the animated classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” with custom Peanuts themed corn mazes this fall. Lattin Farms in Fallon and the Lazy P farm in Winnemucca, are among nearly 100 farms selected for the honor.

“The Great Pumpkin and cornfield mazes are two of the world’s greatest fall traditions, eagerly anticipated by fans every single year, and we’re so excited to bring them together for this landmark anniversary,” said Jill Schulz, daughter of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. “As we prepare to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, it’s only fitting that we should find a tribute that’s both joyful and visually compelling, just as my father’s characters have been for more than 65 years.”

Lattin Farms built the first corn maze in Nevada in 1998. Since then, more than 200, 000 visitors have worked their way through the twists and turns. Owner Rick Lattin says his corn maze and Fall Festival are more than just fun, they are also educational. “I think the mazes and fall festivities help boost urban folks’ interest in farming and agriculture. People care more about where their food comes from, and this is a great way to get them out to the farms” he said. Lazy P Farm owner Kim Peterson concurs. “It’s important that our kids know where food comes from, that it’s not just from a store. This is just one of many ways I teach children about agriculture and its importance in everyday life.”

Working with Utah-based The MAiZE, Inc. the world’s largest cornfield maze consulting and design business, both farms have their own unique maze highlighting Peanuts characters.  Lattin Farms’ maze features Snoopy as the World War 1 Flying Ace, while Lazy P depicts Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus awaiting the Great Pumpkin in a pumpkin patch.  Both farms will also host screenings of the animated film during the month of October.

The fall festivities at Lattin Farms begin September 30, with the opening of the corn maze. Additional information is at www.lattinfarms.com

Lazy P Farm in Winnemucca will debut this year’s corn maze October 1. Additional information is available here: www.lazypfarm.com

