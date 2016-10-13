Slaughterhouse Returns to Greater Nevada Field - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Slaughterhouse Returns to Greater Nevada Field

Slaughterhouse returns to Greater Nevada Field for the 11th straight year.

Reno Fright Fest has partnered with the Reno Aces to bring Slaughterhouse to the Greater Nevada Field.

The cost is $17 for general admission and $24 for a speed pass. Free parking available across from the ballpark!

Our vision has been to provide the highest quality, professional Haunted Attraction the area has ever seen and keep it affordable for the whole family to enjoy.

This year a portion of the proceeds goes to help fund Washoe County’s Children in Transition Program.

Dates:

Oct. 6th - 9th
Oct.13th – 16th
Oct. 20th – Oct. 23rd
Oct. 26th – Oct. 31st

Times:
Thursday – Saturday
7:00p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sundays
5:00p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Times:
Halloween (Oct. 31st)
7:00pm. – ‘Til Late

For more information visit: www.RenoFrightFest.com, check us out on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RenoHauntedHouse or call: (877)-SO- SCARY (877-767-2279)

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

