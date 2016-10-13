Slaughterhouse returns to Greater Nevada Field for the 11th straight year.

Reno Fright Fest has partnered with the Reno Aces to bring Slaughterhouse to the Greater Nevada Field.

The cost is $17 for general admission and $24 for a speed pass. Free parking available across from the ballpark!

Our vision has been to provide the highest quality, professional Haunted Attraction the area has ever seen and keep it affordable for the whole family to enjoy.

This year a portion of the proceeds goes to help fund Washoe County’s Children in Transition Program.

Dates:

Oct. 6th - 9th

Oct.13th – 16th

Oct. 20th – Oct. 23rd

Oct. 26th – Oct. 31st

Times:

Thursday – Saturday

7:00p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sundays

5:00p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Times:

Halloween (Oct. 31st)

7:00pm. – ‘Til Late

For more information visit: www.RenoFrightFest.com, check us out on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RenoHauntedHouse or call: (877)-SO- SCARY (877-767-2279)