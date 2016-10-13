Lazy P Farm in Winnemucca One of 100 Farms Selected to Celebrate "Peanuts" with Custom Maze

Two Nevada Farms selected to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”.

Two Northern Nevada farms will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the animated classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” with custom Peanuts themed corn mazes this fall. Lattin Farms in Fallon and the Lazy P farm in Winnemucca, are among nearly 100 farms selected for the honor.

The Lazy P Adventure Farm in Winnemucca is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Peanuts television special, "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown", with a custom-designed maze featuring Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy and the Great Pumpkin!

The Lazy P Adventure Farm says they will have their 2016 Fall Farm Festival every weekend in October starting Saturday, October 1, and ending Sunday, October 30.

Kim Petersen, who co-owns the farm with his wife Yvonne, said the event will include exciting activities for the entire family, including a horrific haunted house, a petting zoo, bounce house, cow train, corn cannon, face painting, pedal bikes, wagon rides, good food, a variety of wholesome entertainment and demonstrations and, of course, a pumpkin patch, but the highlight of this year’s celebration will be the 6-acre corn maze.

“We’re all fans of Peanuts and the Great Pumpkin, and we’re delighted to honor the 50th anniversary by having the Great Pumpkin, this one time only, rise out of a corn maze!” said Petersen. “We think this is going to add a whole new level of fun to our maze this year.”

They say the new corn maze will take between 45 and 90 minutes to complete and they have a mini-maze for small children, or for those whose time is limited, will take about 15 minutes. For truly adventurous fun seekers, the maze is also available after dark. Get a flashlight, dress warmly, and enjoy!

Petersen said the start-up operation is his family’s way of sharing their passion for farming. He said, it’s a great way to teach the “art of agriculture.” He said youngsters can put knowledge into action while interacting with live farm animals; challenge their critical thinking skills while navigating the corn maze; experience “agriculture in process” as they observe and learn about growing corn and pumpkins; and utilize all their senses to form a memorable experience on the farm. “Our objective is really simple,” he said. “We want children to have fun while learning.”

Every attraction is designed to provide a lesson, including lessons in fright from the Fall Farm Festival’s shockingly frightening “Farmer’s Harvest-Barn of Terror.” “This is not for the faint of heart,” said Petersen. “If you’ve got a pacemaker, you better stay home. But if you really want to land smack dab in the middle of the Halloween spirit, be our guest, because you are seriously going to scream.”

The Barn of Terror will be open October 15, 22, 28 and 29.

“It’s been a great adventure and a time of learning for all of us,” said Petersen. “We’re excited for what this year will bring and invite our Nevada neighbors to come join us in the fun.”

The corn maze is sponsored by Simplot Grower Solutions, and the Fall Farm Festival is sponsored by Friends of the Farm, Inc. and the Nevada Commission on Tourism. Petersen also acknowledged the tremendous work of his dedicated family members and friends.

For more information contact Lazy P Adventure Farm on Facebook at lazypadventurefarm, Kim Petersen at (775) 625-1194 or Petersen@wmca.net. Information is also available at www.lazypfarm.com.