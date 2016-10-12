New Early Voting, Election Day Poll Location Added in Nixon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Early Voting, Election Day Poll Location Added in Nixon

From Washoe County: 

The Washoe County Registrar’s Office will provide both early voting and Election Day voting at the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Administration Office at 208 Capitol Hill in Nixon, Nevada. 

Early voting will be open in Nixon on:

•    Monday Oct. 24 – Saturday Oct. 29
•    Monday Oct. 31 - Friday Nov. 4.

Hours for early voting are to be determined. Election Day voting on Nov. 8 will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for precincts 7581 and 7589 (Nixon and Little Nixon). 

Wadsworth and Sutcliffe voters will continue to vote as assigned in previous elections.

If you are interested in volunteering to work the polls for the 2016 General Election, go to the volunteers’ page on the Washoe County Registrar’s website. Staff from the Registrar’s Office will contact you. 

In addition, Washoe County is reminding residents that the deadline to register to vote for the General Election in person is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Those who want to register to vote must do so at the Washoe County Registrar’s Office.

To register in person:

  • Visit the Registrar of Voters Office is located at 1001 E. Ninth St., Building A, 1st floor, Reno
  • Extended hours available during last days of registration: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Phone: 775-328-3670

Important dates to know

  • Oct. 18 - Last day to register in person (Registrar of Voters Office only)
  • Oct. 22 - Early voting begins
  • Nov. 1 - Last day to request an absentee ballot
  • Nov. 4 - Last day to vote early
  • Nov. 8 - General Election Day

For more information, head to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters' website.

