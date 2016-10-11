Wolf Pack Finishes Ninth in Fighting Irish Golf Classic

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

The final round of the Fighting Irish Golf Classic saw improved play by the Nevada men’s golf team as they climbed two spots to place ninth.



The Wolf Pack got a perfect round of golf out of sophomore Travis Fredborg, who did not bogey all afternoon. Fredborg made birdies on No. 1, 5, 10 and 16 to card a 4-under 66, which is a new career-low. He began the day in a tie for 31st place and rose all the way up to a top 10 finish, tying for ninth. His round of 66 was the second-best round of the day.



As a team, steady play up and down the lineup helped Nevada to its best team score of the tournament, a 1-over 281, which is 11 shots better than any of its previous two scores. The Pack began the day in 11th place in the 15-team field and jumped two spots. UTEP finished at 5-under par and won the team title by one stroke over tournament host Notre Dame.



While no one else shot in the 60s today, the rest of the Wolf Pack posted rounds of 74 or better. Junior Grant Booth posted a second straight improved round, carding a 1-over 71 to tie for 47th. Senior Nick Fuller and junior Corey Eddings recorded significant improvements between rounds two and three and each shot 72 on Tuesday. That was four shots better for Fuller and five better for Eddings. Junior Kaleb Gorbahn posted a 4-over 74 for his third round and was the second-highest finisher for the Pack as he tied for 44th.



Blake Barens of Notre Dame entered the day with the 36-hole lead and maintained that advantage, winning the individual title. Barens bested runner-up Frederick Dreier of UTEP by just one shot. There were five individuals to finish under par.



Nevada will play in one more fall event, the Saint Mary’s Invitational, which will be held Oct. 24-26 from Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.



Nevada Participants

T9. Travis Fredborg – 71-74-66=211 (+1)

T44. Kaleb Gorbahn – 73-71-74=218 (+8)

T47. Grant Booth – 75-73-71=219 (+9)

T58. Nick Fuller – 74-76-72=222 (+12)

T61. Corey Eddings – 74-77-72=223 (+13)

