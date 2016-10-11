Reno Christian Fellowship to Host Community Trunk or Treat

The Reno Christian Fellowship is hosting the popular 'Trunk or Treat' community event again this year.

The event will be held Sunday October 30, from 3:30-5:30, at 1700 Zolezzi Lane.

Trunk or Treat is a twist on tricking from the trunk of cars. The parking lot at Reno Christian Fellowship will be lined with decorated, themed car trunks.

Trunk participants will be dressed in costume, passing out treats.

There will also be carnival games, hay and pony rides, and a bounce house.

The event is free at suitable for all ages.