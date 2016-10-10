Halloween Howl: Dog Costume Contest

Northern Nevada’s largest dog costume contest, The Halloween Howl, is October 16th at the Great Western Marketplace at 4855 Summit Ridge Dr. from 11-3PM.

The Halloween Howl is to help fundraise the Shakespeare Animal Fund which is a local organization that helps pay for veterinary bills for elderly, disabled and low income families. The Halloween Howl will have multiple raffles, costume contests with celebrity judges and prizes, silent auction and other fun events for the whole family.

Cost to enter a dog is $15 at the door, $10 in advance. For more information or to register a dog go to www.shakespeareanimalfund.org, contact theshakefund@aol.com.