Voting for ... No One

While it is not a new concept, the "None of These" option on the Nevada ballot is becoming more appealing for voters as distaste for the two major party candidates for president grows.

"Normally I've made a decision by now, but this year the choices aren't very good either way," says Sonny Allen, a lifelong Republican, "So, my wife Donna and I are looking at the big picture. We're more concerned about the local and the state government."

"Either way you look at it with Mr. Trump or Mrs. Clinton I just feel like we're doomed," says Jackie Lynn She says she would like to look into 3rd party candidates more, but right now is voting for "None of These" and like Allen, will be focusing on smaller races, "I do live in Humboldt County so I will vote for local candidates in Humboldt County so, everything but president, yes I will be voting on."

"I don't really support either candidate," says Matthew Shackley. "It's not that I don't think either candidate has good points, I just feel that none of them are strong, and like everything's been negative." The 21-year-old says he doesn't plan on voting at all, "I'm not really sure what it would take. 20 bucks would be nice, but I don't think I'd vote regardless."

"None of These" first appeared on a Nevada ballot in 1975 and received about 0.56% of the vote in 2012. If "None of These" gets the most votes, the election goes to the person with the second most, like the 2014 democratic gubernatorial primary. It has never received more than 2% of the vote in a presidential election but has played spoiler in races in the past. In 1998, Democrat Harry Reid beat Republican John Ensign for a U.S. Senate seat by about 400 votes but "None of These" received more than 8,000 votes.

