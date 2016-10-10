Reno Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Sexual Abuse Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Sexual Abuse Case

Richard Kisner Richard Kisner

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man was sentenced this week to life in prison in a child sexual abuse case. 

48-year-old Richard Kisner was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in January to one count of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a child under age 16, and two counts of possession of child pornography. 

Authorities say he must serve approximately 19 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Kisner was arrested in October 2016 after police say he victimized several young victims on multiple occasions. Authorities say they also found child pornography on several of Kisner's electronic devices. 

