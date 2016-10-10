Reno Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Sexual Abuse Case

This weekend is going to be a busy one with a bunch of different events ranging from The Discovery Museum's adults only 'Freak Show' to a pre-rodeo truck show. You won’t have an excuse to be bored!More >>
This weekend is going to be a busy one with a bunch of different events ranging from The Discovery Museum's adults only 'Freak Show' to a pre-rodeo truck show. You won’t have an excuse to be bored!More >>
Several Washoe County Deputies were at Bishop Manogue High School Friday after a possible threat was reported the night before.More >>
Several Washoe County Deputies were at Bishop Manogue High School Friday after a possible threat was reported the night before.More >>
U.S. employers extended a streak of solid hiring in May, adding 223,000 jobs and pushing the unemployment to an 18-year low of 3.8%.More >>
U.S. employers extended a streak of solid hiring in May, adding 223,000 jobs and pushing the unemployment to an 18-year low of 3.8%.More >>
President Trump announced on Friday that the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is back on and still scheduled for June 12.More >>
President Trump announced on Friday that the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is back on and still scheduled for June 12.More >>
The largest wildfire in recorded California is officially out nearly six months after it began.More >>
The largest wildfire in recorded California is officially out nearly six months after it began.More >>
Several Washoe County Deputies were at Bishop Manogue High School Friday after a possible threat was reported the night before.More >>
Several Washoe County Deputies were at Bishop Manogue High School Friday after a possible threat was reported the night before.More >>
The former CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center has passed away. Jim Miller died this past Tuesday in Reno.More >>
The former CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center has passed away. Jim Miller died this past Tuesday in Reno.More >>
Incline Village High School students said 'goodbye' to about 30 of their friends on Thursday. Fortunately, the simulated deaths are only for a couple of days; but the goal is to teach them a hard life lesson about the reality of driving under the influence.More >>
Incline Village High School students said 'goodbye' to about 30 of their friends on Thursday. Fortunately, the simulated deaths are only for a couple of days; but the goal is to teach them a hard life lesson about the reality of driving under the influence.More >>
This weekend is going to be a busy one with a bunch of different events ranging from The Discovery Museum's adults only 'Freak Show' to a pre-rodeo truck show. You won’t have an excuse to be bored!More >>
This weekend is going to be a busy one with a bunch of different events ranging from The Discovery Museum's adults only 'Freak Show' to a pre-rodeo truck show. You won’t have an excuse to be bored!More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman has been charged in the case of a deceased infant. Patience Marie Frazier, 26, was arrested and charged with taking drugs to terminate pregnancy (manslaughter) and concealing birth.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman has been charged in the case of a deceased infant. Patience Marie Frazier, 26, was arrested and charged with taking drugs to terminate pregnancy (manslaughter) and concealing birth.More >>