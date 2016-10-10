Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei Says Will Cast Ballot for Trump, Pence

From the Office of Mark E. Amodei:

Mark E. Amodei, candidate for Nevada's Second Congressional District, today released the following letter to Nevadans in regards to the 2016 Presidential Election:



To say that the last few days in our Presidential race have been a bit frenzied is the understatement of 2016. As the Chair of the Nevada Trump Campaign and a sitting member in the House of Representatives, it is a fair question to ask: Where do you stand Mark Amodei after Friday’s revelation regarding Donald Trump’s statements to Billy Bush eleven years ago?



In the past couple of days every negative adjective in the English language has been used to describe Mr. Trump’s comments toward women. Frankly, the harsh criticism and outrage are, in my view, appropriate and deserved. Americans, in the final analysis, expect perfection, leadership, and someone they can be proud of as the leader of their country on the world political stage. At this point, sadly, neither nominee can lay claim to any of those traits.



As we thankfully proceed through the final 30 days of this Presidential election, many of my party have chosen to repudiate the Republican nominee. We all have an absolute right to choose a position when confronted with a tough situation. I choose not to tear my party of choice apart because Donald Trump said and did some frankly awful things in his past. It is worth noting that during some dark days in Secretary Clinton’s past, her party has closed ranks and defended their nominee, even when the facts were compelling regarding character.



I am genuinely concerned about the future of our country, and who will set the tone in foreign policy, our economy, health care, energy, our national security and defense, Veterans, and yes, immigration reform and gender, race and lifestyle issues. The present political wars have accomplished nothing. I want to try a new direction.



Accordingly, my Presidential ballot will be cast for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. I will follow my Democrat colleagues’ example, and not cannibalize my nominee because he has said and done some regrettable things.



I am blessed to have a sister and two adult daughters. They are all intelligent, independent and critical thinking women. They are understandably skeptical about their brother and dad’s candidate. Mr. Trump, you have your work cut out for you with them in the next 30 days to convince them that you are the leader they can be proud of. Call me and I’ll give you their phone numbers.

