Republican Rep. Joe Heck Withdraws Support for Donald Trump

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Joe Heck has announced he is rescinding his endorsement of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Saturday, Heck made the following remarks at a rally in Las Vegas:

“I’ve spent much of my life serving in the military where I stood beside some of the bravest men and women this country has to offer -- willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect the freedoms upon which this country was founded. They live by a code of honor, of decency and of respect. As a husband and a father, I strive to bring that same code of honor into my personal life. I believe any candidate for President of the United States should campaign with common ethical and moral values and decency. I accept that none of us are perfect. However, I can no longer look past this pattern of behavior and inappropriate comments from Donald Trump. Therefore, I cannot, in good conscience, continue to support him nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton. My wife, my daughters, my mother, my sister and all women deserve better. The American people deserve better. Our campaign will move forward, and continue to be based on the core principles of the Republican Party, the need for conservative leadership and the requirement that all people be treated with respect and dignity. My hope is that this will not divide us and that we can unite behind Republican principles. We deserve a candidate who can ask him or herself at the end of the day, "Did I live my life with honor and do I deserve to be elected president of the United States. I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve. Today, I stand here disappointed in our choices for president but more committed than ever to bringing that same code of honor, decency and respect to the United States Senate.”

Several other Nevadan politicians are speaking out a swell. Nevada Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy has also withdrawn his support of Trump following Trump's lewd comments.

Former Nevada Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement:

“For nine months, Joe Heck has been Donald Trump’s strongest supporter in Nevada as Trump has demeaned and disrespected women, made racists comments towards Latinos and showed himself completely unfit to be President. Heck said he had ‘high hopes’ about Trump becoming President, that he completely supported him and that he had no doubts about Trump having his finger on the nuclear button. What you’re seeing now is not leadership, it’s Joe Heck trying to save his career, but Joe Heck’s made clear that he’s with Donald Trump.”

In addition, Governor Brian Sandoval weighed in on the issue:

"This video exposed not just words, but now an established pattern which I find to be repulsive and unacceptable for a candidate for President of the United States. I cannot support him as my party's nominee."