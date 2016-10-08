Battle Over Background Checks in Nevada Heads Toward Nov. 8

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Both sides in a battle over a ballot measure to tighten gun background checks in Nevada say that too many criminals have weapons.



They disagree as they head toward the Nov. 8 vote whether a proposed state law would do anything to keep guns out of the hands of those who already have them illegally.



The district attorney in Las Vegas, Steve Wolfson, has emerged as the highest-profile elected law enforcement official in Nevada to publicly support the measure.



It's Question 1 on the ballot.



Gov. Brian Sandoval, state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and 16 of the state's 17 elected county sheriffs have joined opponents backed by the National Rifle Association.



Backers say the measure would close a loophole that lets gun buyers obtain weapons from unlicensed private owners on the internet and at gun shows.

