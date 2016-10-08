Nevada Golf Completes First Round of Ron Moore Women's Collegiate

Nevada Release

10/7/2016

The Nevada women’s golf team completed round one of the Ron Moore Women’s Collegiate on Friday afternoon.

The Wolf Pack started on the back-9 and got off to a slow start on its first nine holes. The team cleaned up their game on the front side but because of the rough start the Pack is tied for 15th with Arkansas-Little Rock in the 18-team field. Nevada totaled a 305 team score. Pepperdine was the only team in the field to finish the opening round under par, coming in at 8-under. Tournament host Denver trails the Waves by nine strokes heading into round two.

Junior Jordan Keyser was the low Wolf Pack player on Friday, carding a 3-over round of 75. Keyser is tied for 38th place. Two Nevada players, sophomore Chaithra Katamneni and senior Bertille DuPont, shot one stroke higher than Keyser and are at 4-over and tied for 52nd. A pair of freshmen, Mari Nishiura and Katy Rutherford, also carded duplicate scores as they fired 6-over rounds of 78 and are tied for 75th in the field of 102.

Colorado State’s Katrina Prendergast leads the individual field at 4-under par. She is one shot ahead of two who are tied at 3-under.

Live scoring for the second and third rounds will be available on BirdieFire.com.

Nevada Participants

T38. Jordan Keyser – 75 (+3)

T52. Chaithra Katamneni – 76 (+4)

T52. Bertille DuPont – 76 (+4)

T75. Mari Nishiura – 78 (+6)

T75. Katy Rutherford – 78 (+6)