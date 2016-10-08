Wolf Pack Swimming Third After First Day of Chick-fil-A Invitational

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada swimming and diving team sits in third place after the first day of the Chick-fil-A Invitational being hosted at Fresno State Aquatic Center this weekend. Boise State leads the competition with 587 points followed by San Diego State (477.5) and the Wolf Pack with 362 points. Fresno State (275.5), San Jose State (255) and CSU Bakersfield (143) round out the field.

Nevada had 17 top 10 individual finishes on day one and six relays earned top 10 finishes. Day one did not produced and individual champion for the Pack. The top individual finish was third by five different athletes.

Arantxa Medina-Alegria posted Nevada’s top time in the 200-yard IM of 2:07.11 to finish third. Riley Hilbrandt placed fifth and Teresa Baerens seventh.

Senior Sita Kusserow’s time of 4:31.08 earned her third in the 400-yard IM. In the 200-yard freestyle Rebecca Murray took third in a time of 1:53.65 followed closely by Baerens who placed fourth.

Riley Hilbrandt led the Pack in the 100-yard breaststroke as three Pack swimmers placed in the top eight. Hilbrandt was third in a time of 1:05.16 with Jamie Reynolds and Medina-Alegria finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

The Pack divers had three in the top 10 of the 3-meter event. Sophomore Zoe Lei was third with her score of 270.30 followed another sophomore Toma Shmitova who posted a 265.40. The third diver was also a sophomore in Rebekah Dominik as she took 10th out of 25 competitors with a score of 236.25.

Kusserow’s second top five finish of the day was in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:04.93. Jaeger Turner swam 57.36 in the 100-yard backstroke to earn fifth.

Reynolds tied for fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 24.19 and Caitlyn Richardson placed eighth. Junior Emma Payne was Nevada’s top finisher in the 100-yard butterfly placing ninth in 57.68.

The 800-yard freestyle A relay had the top relay finish of the day for Nevada taking second in 7:30.89. Kusserow leadoff followed by Murray, Richardson and Baerens. The B team was sixth.

In the 200-yard IM the Pack’s A relay of Turner, Medina-Alegria, Kusserow and Baerens swam 1:45.97 to take third. The B relay finished 10th.

Payne, Baerens, Murray and Richardson swam 1:36.50 to earn fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The B team was fifth in a time of 1:37.70.

The final day of the Chick-fil-A Invitational gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.