Nevada Soccer Falls to New Mexico

Nevada Release

10/7/2016

Nevada soccer was unable to defeat New Mexico as the Lobos won 2-0, with one goal scored in each half. New Mexico continues its win streak against the Wolf Pack with six consecutive wins. Nevada is now 4-8-0, 1-4-0 MW.

The Pack started the game strong. Aless Abbühl took two shots early on, the first just barely being too high as it ricocheted off the crossbar. Angel Meriwether joined in on the action as she took two shots in the game and moved the ball quickly up the field to bring pressure on the Lobos.

At 39:02, however, New Mexico’s Alexa Cabrales threw the ball into the Nevada goal box where teammate Jessie Hix was there to get the game-winning goal. The Lobos led 1-0 going into the second half. Things became more physical in the later 45 minutes as both teams were called on multiple fouls. One of Nevada’s fouls unfortunately occurred within the box and New Mexico earned a penalty kick. Claire Lynch’s PK was good and the Lobos improved the lead 2-0 at 66:37.

The Pack did not give up as they continued to apply pressure. Senior Brianna Bosson moved from the back line to up at the top of the field, determined to get a goal. Bosson led the team with three shots, one on goal. Nevada totaled 12 goals in the 90 minutes matching the Lobos shots on goal. Goalkeeper Kelsey Quintos made 10 saves in the game, making it the most saves in a game thus far this season.

The team stays at Mackay Stadium for the next match against San Diego State on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.