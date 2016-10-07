Court Rules on Nevada Tribes Access to Voting

A Washoe County Judge has granted on Friday two parts of the Pyramid Lake and Walker River Paiute Tribes' lawsuit regarding voting access.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du granted the tribes' injunction requesting early in-person voting in the communities of Nixon and Schurz.

Judge Du also granted their request for in-person voting in Nixon. Du denied the request for in -person voter registration in Nixon and Schurz.

Washoe County Deputy District Attorney Michael Large said even that if the voter registrar in Reno is ordered to set up a satellite site at Pyramid Lake, the registrar doesn't have the functional capability to pull it off before the election. He said it's a "practical impossibility."

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"The Washoe County District Attorney’s office has received the Court’s decision on the emergency motion for preliminary injunction in the Sanchez v. Cegavske, et al. case and is in the process of reviewing it with our clients. Washoe County believes that its decisions in regard to all locations for early voting and Election Day voting for the 2016 General Election were based on population, fairness, and in accordance with controlling federal and state law.

Nevertheless, the Court’s Order must be either followed or appealed; and Washoe County will make that determination after having a full and thorough opportunity to review the Court’s decision."

Washoe County says they will not comment further on the matter at this time.

