Pumpkinpalooza In Victorian Square

The Pumpkinpalooza will be back this Sunday, October 23rd in the Victorian Square in Sparks from 10:30 am to 5 pm. Last year’s event attracted over eight thousand people.

Events include:

Build and race a pumpkin in the Pumpkin Derby

Participate in the family costume parade

Play carnival style games

Hear stories in the haunted schoolhouse

Compete in a pie-eating, pumpkin seed spitting, marshmallow shooting and mummy wrapping contests

Pumpkin beauty contest

Live entertainment

All proceeds will go to the Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living, a center that focuses on helping people with disabilities.

For more information on the Pumpkinpalooza visit www.pumpkinpalooza.org