Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Races in Gardnerville

The Main Street Gardnerville second Annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin Races are Saturday, October 8th at Heritage Park in Gardnerville from 10am to 4 pm.

This event has multiple teams of four runners each and one rider pushing a homemade coffin down the street. The fastest team will be presented a trophy and spectators get the chance to vote for their favorite team. There will also be multiple vendors at the event with goods and services for everyone.

For more information regarding the race visit www.MainStreetGardnerville.org