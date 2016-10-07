Pack Volleyball Sweeps San Jose State

Nevada Release

10/6/2016

The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-4, 3-1) volleyball team picked up its third straight win Thursday night, defeating San Jose State (8-9, 1-4) in a sweep performance (25-12, 25-16, 25-20).



Senior Madison Morell led the offense with 10 kills to keep her 16 match streak of double digit kills alive. Senior setter Lyndsey Anderson put up 30 assists while senior Kathryn Groenweghe blocked the ball at the net seven times, just two short of her career high.



“My teammates really helped, and we’ve been working on blocks a lot at practice,” Groenweghe said. “A lot of the small, technical things we improved on really add up.”



The Pack found itself down 8-4 in the first set to the Spartans. Putting the pressure on and forcing SJSU to commit errors as well as racking up the points, Nevada came to within three, down 10-7. The team knew it was time to buckle down and did just that. Nevada took the lead at 11-10 and after completing an astonishing 18-2 run, defeated the Spartans 25-12 to take set one.



Set two saw Nevada come out strong, jumping out to a 5-2 lead to start. Those three points were the closest the Spartans would get as Nevada went on to claim set two 25-16.



The halftime was a good chance for SJSU to regroup as it was they who came out to the 5-2 lead to start the third set. The Spartans held the lead for the first half of the match until a kill from Morell knotted it up at 16. The Pack then capitalized off Spartan errors to take the lead. With match point on the line, freshman Bella Fernandez made her first career appearance to come in and serve. Anderson set up junior Madison Foley as the ball came over the net for the winning kill, the Pack secured the final set 25-20.



“We had a lot of energy,” Morell said. “Whenever we play with a lot of energy as a cohesive group, things go well for our team.”



Nevada will be right back in the Virginia Street Gym Saturday at noon to face Fresno State.



“They have some good players,” Morell said. “If we play like we did tonight we can stick with any team.”