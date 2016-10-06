Haunted Houses Open In Reno for the Holiday Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but who says you can't get scared before the big day?! Two haunted mansions are opening up in Reno.

Greater Nevada Field is being turned into one of Northern Nevada’s most ghostly and gory scenes. The Slaughter House has taken over the stadium with five attractions spread out throughout the park.

This is the third year the event has been held at Greater Nevada Field and attendance spiked 30% last year.

“This is the only time of year you can go to a haunted house and we are the largest ever haunted attraction in Northern Nevada,” said Eli Kerr, owner of the Slaughter House.

When visitors come to the Slaughter House, it’s terrifying for adults and also beneficial for underprivileged kids in the community. A portion of the proceeds benefit Children in Transition, a program that services youth who suffer from homelessness in the Washoe County School District.

The Slaughter House is open Thursday through Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. all the way until Halloween, October 31. There are no age restrictions. General admission is $17 or $24 if you want to bypass the line.

Just down the street at the Roller Kingdom, they have turned the dirt lot on the side of their building into the “Kingdom of Horrors.” It’s another haunted house and maze filled with actors and realistic sets.

Organizers say the Kingdom of Horrors is so scary, some people can't make it all the way through.

“About 20% of our patrons ended up leaving halfway through the house,” said Steve Degraw, Haunt Manager.

The Kingdom of Horrors is located outside the Roller Kingdom and they are open starting October 7. They will be open every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween. General admission is $12. There are no age restrictions.