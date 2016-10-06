Trump Supporters and Protesters Gather Outside of Reno Rally

Donald Trump may have been rallying the crowd inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Wednesday, but outside, several different groups of protesters gathered along the street.

There were some heated exchanges between Trump supporters and protesters as people were walking and driving to the event.

A group of union workers marched along South Virginia Street to the show their opposition of the republican presidential nominee. They joined a smaller group of Trump protesters, who shared the same message.

"I do not want Donald Trump to be President of the United States of America," said Kimberly Rhodemyer, from Reno.

Those opposed to Trump say his words and actions are divisive.

Rhodemyer adds, "There's a multitude reasons why we're against Donald Trump. Not the least of which is, his attitude towards women, his attitude towards immigrants, his attitude towards the military."

Some people in favor of Trump chose to skip the rally and show their support outside, letting their sign do the talking.

"I don't need to be in someone's face and yelling at them. Just see what we're about, the sign says it all," said Karen Regan, from Washoe Valley. "We do not like Hillary Clinton, what she stands for. What she has done in the past criminally."

There was also one man showing his dislike for both party candidates.

Keith Haley, from Reno said, "I believe that both parties are corrupt. Neither party cares about you. Republicans, democrats, it doesn't matter who."

The Reno Police Department did patrol the area to make sure the protesters were safe and out of the way of traffic.