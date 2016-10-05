Nevadans React to the Vice Presidential Debate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevadans React to the Vice Presidential Debate



Millions of Americans watched the Vice Presidential Debate on Tuesday night, and many of those people were Northern Nevadans.

In Reno and Sparks, both republicans and democrats held watch parties to watch Tim Kaine and Mike Pence square off. At the Hillary for Nevada Office in Sparks, a crowd gathered to watch the debate, while republicans came together at the Nevada Republican Party's Office in Reno.

Democrats told Channel 2 News they believed Kaine stuck to the facts and outlined Hillary Clinton's policy plans pretty well. And republicans expressed they were pleased to hear more from Pence and where the Indiana governor stands on issues.

Through the 90-minute debate on foreign and domestic topics, dozens of democrats hollered and clapped at the Hillary for Nevada Office, to show their support for Tim Kaine.

While the room filled up quickly, a future voter also came to show his support. David Prange covered his shirt with buttons from top to bottom. He may be too young to vote this November, his family says they're concerned about his future. They think Clinton and Kaine are the perfect duo to fix the economy.

Deborah Jett, from Sparks said, "People are really hurting for jobs and good wages. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine get it. They've been working hard on the ground their entire lives, fighting for people. And I believe they are the ones who can make a difference."

For some Republicans at the Nevada Republican Party’s Office they hadn't heard much from the Governor Pence until the debate. Lesley Harger says Pence proved why he's the best man suited to be our nation's vice president.

“Trump and pence balance each other very well, I believe they care about the American public, they care about us," says Harger.

Democrats also said they appreciated that Kaine stuck to policy rather rhetoric.

Teresa Camarena said the topic of immigration hits close to home with her. "I was born in Mexico and I became a citizen of the United States," said Camarena. "We all have to embrace every nationality and our diversity is so important. I just felt like Tim Kaine really understands the immigration reform and bringing people together. "

Republican were impressed with Pence's effectiveness in answering questions about U.S. economic and national security issues. Stef Carmichael, from Las Vegas, was even more impressed with Pence’s responses to Kaine following his attacks on Trump’s campaign.

“He laughed it off and he gave us something that we've needed for a while and that's just a steadfast presence to just address these things with common sense," says Carmichael.

Democrats at the watch party said this debate did not sway their vote in any way.

Many folks at the Nevada Republican Party say watching Governor Pence tonight has only given them more reason to vote for Trump in November.

