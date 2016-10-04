Candidates Asked to Fund Cancer Research in Nevada

It's a disease that continues to kill nearly 5,000 people every year in Nevada, and on Tuesday, those affected by cancer made a dramatic presentation at the University of Nevada, Reno, which made a hard, unforgettable impression. There were 40 life-size silhouettes, representing the average number of men, women and children who are diagnosed with cancer every day in Nevada. In 2012, Shelby Adams was one of them and she told us, "It was wonderful before that day. It’s...it’s difficult now." Adams gets chemotherapy every other week. She needs a cure to stop it. "Two years after the initial diagnosis, it metastasized to my bones and my liver, and, it’s still unbelievable."

She was not alone. Others joined together, each with a story of their own. Amanda Solem is a Reno school teacher. Her story, "I lost a very dear friend almost two years ago. Her name was Audrey Diaz. We lost her to stage 4 breast cancer." She called Diaz 'a lively ball of energy,' who near the end of her life tried to be strong for her parents. She died in a hospital room. She was only 52. Solem told us, "She was so fun. She was so caring. She was super involved in the community."

Stephanie McCorkle lost her dad. Fred Winn loved to fish, and sail his boat on the San Francisco Bay. He was an avid sailor and skier who loved life. He died less than six months after he was first diagnosed. McCorkle told me, "I was the fourth of four girls and probably qualified as being a daddy's girl. He was my best friend. He was helping me raise my two boys"

They all gathered at the University of Nevada, Reno for a political event. How does the terrible disease of cancer fit into the election? They want the candidates to be asked what they'll do to defeat cancer if elected. Not just Trump and Clinton, but also our U.S. Senate candidates, and they've already received some answers. McCorkle, who works for the American Cancer Society, told us Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto have already responded: "Both answers came very quickly, and very comprehensively."

The stakes are high. The American Cancer Society says one in two men, and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. As Solem told us, "We need to make it a number one priority. There is not a person living in this country today that hasn't been personally affected by cancer."

You may hear this come up in the next presidential debate, where moderators say they'll consider questions from groups like theirs. The one cancer activists want asked Sunday is, "If elected, what are three ways you'll work to defeat this disease?"

The answer they want to hear comes from McCorkle, "Research research research. We are so close to some major breakthroughs. We can't stop the momentum now.”

Whether it makes it in Sunday or not, Adams has just one goal, “Just try to live the next three months, and have a quality of life that I can remember."

There is a link where you can see the complete answers Senate candidates Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto gave on the cancer issue question.

http://cancervotes.org/guides/nevada/us-senate/