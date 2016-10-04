Kaine, Pence Face Off in Vice Presidential Debate in Virginia

The two vice presidential nominees, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine, had their first and only debate showdown of the general election Tuesday night at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia— a night that’s undoubtedly the biggest moments thus far of their political careers.

Both candidates had a mission as they took the stage Tuesday night: to make the case for their running mates, and to avoid any major missteps that could take their campaigns off-course.

Even though Pence and Kaine have campaigned for more than two months, many people say they still don't have a feel for either man. In a recent Associated Press-GfK poll, more than half of registered voters said they didn't know enough about Kaine to venture an opinion about him, and about 44% said the same for Pence.

An estimated 50 million people were expected to tune in on Tuesday for the Vice Presidential Debate. A recent CBS News poll shows how the two candidates are stacking up against each other.

In regards to Tim Kaine, 19% of voters favorably view him, while 13% view Clinton's pick unfavorably. About 67% say they are undecided or just haven't heard enough about him. If he were to take on the role as president, 37% have confidence in Kaine.

As for Mike Pence, 24% of voters have a positive opinion about him, while 19% would disagree. A total of 57% say they still haven't made a decision or would like to hear more from the candidate, while 41% say he could be an effective president if needed.

Many of those people watching the debate are folks from right here in Northern Nevada. Channel 2 News had a chance to catch up with some voters to see how they feel about the two VP picks taking the stage.

Greg Komorowski, from Zephyr Cove said, "I've already made my decision on tonight's debate that I'm not going to watch, because I've already made a decision on who I'm going to vote for."

Reno resident Heidi Cooper said, "I don't really know much about them, they've gotten very little coverage up to this point and I think it would be interesting to see who these people are."

"That they have a good influence and a good way of thinking about what they're going to do cause they could end up being the president if anything happens," said Khaleel Ahmed from Reno.

Also from that CBS News poll, voters were asked how likely they are to watch the VP debate. An estimated 47% said they're very likely, while 25% said they might watch. Another 25% say they aren't very interested and likely won't be tuning in.

And if the VP candidates would have an impact on people's votes, 14% said yes, while 84% said the debate would help their decision between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

