CBS Poll: After the First Debate, Clinton Edges Ahead of Trump

A new poll from CBS says Hillary Clinton is leading Donald Trump in a four-way race by four points among likely voters, 45% to 41%. These results come one week after the first presidential debate.

The poll says about one in 10 voters are choosing either Gary Johnson (8%) or Jill Stein (3%). Clinton leads Trump by six points when third party candidates are not named.

Clinton’s lead comes with strong support from women, while Trump leads among men.

Enthusiasm among Clinton voters has risen, after trailing last month. Now 46% of Clinton voters

say they are very enthusiastic about voting, equaling Trump voters (46%).

If you would like to ready the full poll click here.