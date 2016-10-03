Donald Trump: Campaign Stop in Reno

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Reno Wednesday afternoon. His last visit to Northern Nevada was a private fundraiser in South Lake Tahoe. Wednesday's visit is the first public rally since visiting around the time of the Republican Caucus in February.

The last rally at the Nugget in Sparks had around 3,000 people. The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is poised to hold many more than that, but it is unknown how many people are expected to attend.

At February's rally, Trump addressed several issues he considers face Nevadans such as gun control and taking care of veterans.

Trump spoke at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Wednesday, October 5th around 4:15 pm for about 40 minutes.

Earlier, Trump made a stop at a private Christian school and church in Las Vegas before a scheduled campaign rally in suburban Henderson.

Trump prayed at the International Church of Las Vegas in the Summerlin area northwest of downtown, and said the Pledge of Allegiance with schoolchildren at the adjacent International Christian Academy.

Nevada is a key battleground state where polls show Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Trump are in a tight race.

Meanwhile, Trump will debate Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this Sunday. Coverage starts at 6 p.m. local time on KTVN on Sunday, October 9. The town hall meeting will be held at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)