Ask the Doctor: Target the Source of Your Pain

Targeting the source of your pain is the focus of tonight's Ask the Doctor segment.

Chris Kegler is a Physical Therapist with The Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center at Northern Nevada Medical Center. He recently received the Selective Function Movement Assessment (SFMA) Certification. SFMA is a total body approach, designed to clinically assess seven fundamental movement patterns in people with musculoskeletal pain. Kegler says this provides an efficient method to systematically find the cause of symptoms, by breaking down dysfunctional patterns and diagnosing their root cause. These movements evaluated include deep squat, in-line lunge, hurdle step and shoulder mobility. Patients rate their pain which leads to more detailed assessments. These movements are important to evaluate because the source of movement dysfunction is often not at the site where the patient is experiencing pain. For example, if the hips are out of alignment it can lead to upper back pain. That is why it is important to evaluate the entire body. Clinicians can better match their treatment to focus on the root of the problem. 

To learn more about The Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center at NNMC, click on the link below:

http://www.nnmc.com/hospital-services/the-rehabilitation-and-sports-medicine-center

