Suffolk University Poll Says Hillary Clinton Leads Donald Trump in Nevada

A poll from Suffolk University shows that the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has a 6-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in Nevada, after the first Presidential Debate.

Back in August the University took a poll of Nevada voters and at that time Clinton was in the lead by two points.

Fifty-seven percent of debate watchers say that Clinton won while 23% said Trump won Monday night's debate. When voters were asked who performed better, 60% said Clinton. Among women voters Clinton won over Trump by 15 points.

“There are many positive data points for Hillary Clinton in this poll,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston. “The only reasonably good news for Donald Trump is that Clinton’s 44% number never moved in the head-to-head matchup. Trump’s number dropped from 42% in August to 38% today, but he lost many of his voters to Gary Johnson, not Clinton.”

Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson was 7%, Independent American Party candidate Darrell Castle at 1%, and Roque "Rocky"De La Fuente of the Reform Party at 1%. Three percent of voters selected “none of these candidates,” while 5% were undecided. Green Party candidate Jill Stein was not mentioned in the poll.

KTVN Channel 2 News will air the next debate on Wednesday, October 19th at 6 p.m. local time.

The Nevada survey of 500 likely voters was conducted Sept. 27-29 using live telephone interviews of households where respondents indicated they were very or somewhat likely to vote in the 2016 general election. All interviews were conducted after the Monday night debate. The margin of error is +/-4.4 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence. Marginals and full cross-tabulation data are posted on the Suffolk University Political Research Center website: www.suffolk.edu/SUPRC

Meanwhile, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says there was indeed a problem with Donald Trump's microphone during Monday night's first general election debate.

The commission says on its website that "there were issues regarding Donald Trump's audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall."

There was no noticeable issue with the sound on television.

The GOP nominee complained about his mic the morning after the debate, even suggesting he may have been sabotaged.

Rival Hillary Clinton had mocked the complaint, saying anybody who complains about a microphone "is not having a good night."

(Suffolk University and The Associated Press contributed to this report.)