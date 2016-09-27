Registering Voters as Deadline Looms: Option for College Students

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, an effort to help people register to vote for the presidential election.

That means the deadlines are approaching for Nevadans who want to vote for the president, congress, the state legislature and local offices on the ballot this November. However, there's still time left to register.

And the University of Nevada is trying to get the word out to students on campus. Groups are informing college students of their voter registration options and deadlines. Because their first decision will be where to register and vote.

"There's still time for students to register to vote," said Amy Koeckes, with the Center for Student Engagement at the University.

College students have two options. Students have the right to register and vote where they live and attend school now. Or, they can choose to vote by an absentee ballot at their prior home address, even if they have moved to a new county or a new state.

Jacob Springmuyer, a senior at the University said, "With it being a presidential election year, it's crucial that you get out and make sure your voice is heard."

The Center for Student Engagement at the University says getting students registered is just half the battle. Informing them as voters is another task being done by the college.

"There's various clubs and organizations on campus that are hosting various forums of candidates coming, so they can understand what their platforms are out there, so that they're an informed voter," said Koeckes.

National Voter Registration Day comes just a day after the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. And many new voters are paying close attention.

Dennis Green, a senior at UNR said, "As a first time voter, one of the things I really looked at was the debate yesterday. Really educating myself because you can't just go off of what you hear."

But you should listen up to the deadlines coming around the corner.

Luanne Cutler, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters said, "If you're going to mail a form in, that would have to be post marked by the 8th."

Cutler adds that many voter registration applications end up having some type of problem, a bad address for example.

"People need to get out and register to vote or update their information," said Cutler.

Putting down the right I.D. number and residence can make all the difference with how the Registrar of Voters office processes applications.

"The only real complication is the volume and the time frame," said Cutler.

If you don't make it to the post office before October 8 to mail in your forms, you can still get register after that date.

For more information or to register to vote visit the Washoe County Registrar of Voters website: https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/

Deadlines:

Last day to register to vote by mail or with an outside agency: October 8

Last day to register in person at the Registrar of Voters Office: October 18

Early voting: October 22-November 4

Last Day to Request an Absentee Ballot: November 1

Election Day: November 8