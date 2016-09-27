Angry Charlotte Residents Call for Mayor, Police Chief to Resign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Angry Charlotte residents are complaining about what they call unaccountable police officers and civilian leaders who've failed to force change as the city marks a week of protests since a police officer fatally shot a black man.



The City Council on Monday night allowed dozens of people to voice their frustrations after the Sept. 20 shooting of Kevin Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Many called on Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Police Chief Kerr Putney and other council members to resign.



Scott's family and advocacy groups complain the department divulged only about three minutes of footage from two cameras. They have urged the police department to release all other video footage it has, as well as audio recordings of communications that could clarify how the situation unfolded. A media coalition also seeks more footage.

