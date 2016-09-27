Local Political Parties Hold Debate Watch Parties - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Political Parties Hold Debate Watch Parties

Posted: Updated:

People all over Northern Nevada tuned in to see what the two candidates had to say during Monday night's debate.

At the Democratic watch party, supporters were very pleased with how Hillary Clinton performed. They praised her former experience in politics and said she is the most qualified candidate to take on the job.

The Republican watch party members stated the opposite, saying the debate was an opportunity for Trump to show how his business background is what makes him best for the country. 

Democrats watched the debate at the Washoe County Democratic Party Office on Terminal Way and Republicans watched at the Nevada Republican Party Office on 4th Street.

Republicans who watched the first presidential debate at the on Monday say Donald Trump seemed more authentic in his responses than his opponent Hillary Clinton did.

Ruth Taggart-Clute, a Trump supporter from Reno, says she thought Trump had a better understanding about the issues that were brought up during the debate.

"Mr. Trump came out very passionate and seemed to have quite a good grasp of the issue," says Taggart-Clute.

When Trump addressed issues like terrorism, race relations, and creating new jobs, the crowd at the Nevada GOP watch party reacted positively too many of his proposed solutions.

Trump supporter, Nick Tolotti, says he noticed some of the largest praise from the crowd happened when Trump questioned Clinton's ability to solve problems, even with all of her political background over the years."If she's been doing it for 30 years, why are the state of affairs the way they are," says Tolotti.

For many of these Trump supporters, they're already looking forward to hearing the two candidates duke it out again at the next debate.

Michael Walls says there's not much that could be said at the next debate that would change his mind and that his vote will be for Trump.

"He's going to make America great again; we have one last chance to turn this country around," says Walls.

Inside the Washoe County Democratic Party Headquarters, a crowd of about 60 people watching the debate were animated, cheering on Hillary Clinton while jeering Donald Trump.

Chip Evans, a Democratic candidate running for Congress said, "We're excited to get together as a Democratic family to cheer on the clearly qualified candidate that we're rooting for."

While Trump touted his experience as a business man, everyone focused their eyes on the big screen to see how Clinton would use her past in politics.

"She's poised, she has the facts behind her and I think he is just spewing generalizations. He has no facts to back anything up, so I think Hillary is killing it," said Sally Cox, from Reno.

Evans added, "By disposition, by position, by experience, she's the one we need in our country."

The democrats we talked to praised Clinton for laying out her plans about creating new jobs and cutting taxes for the middle class. 

"One of the big things she talked about was taxes and Hillary wants to invest in the middle class and try to bring back the middle class, which I think is the way to go," said Cox. 

Many in the room thought Clinton had done a good job staying presidential, in contrast to her adversary. And by the end of the broadcast, most of the people at the Democratic watch party had made up their mind about who won Monday's debate.

"She has laid out specific points of how we can be stronger together and how we can do things as a country," said Chris Wicker, from Reno. 

If you missed the debate, the second presidential debate will be held Sunday, October 9 in St. Louis, Missouri. The third debate will be on October 19 in Las Vegas.

