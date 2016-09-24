Nevada Soccer Beats Fresno State 1-0

Nevada Release

Nevada soccer had a great start to conference play tonight with a victory over Fresno State. With yet another shutout, goalkeeper Kelsey Quintos broke the record at Nevada with 12 shutouts. Senior Gaby Caporicci scored the game-winning goal late in the first half.

“The team started off with a lot of intensity which set the tone for the rest of the match,” said co-head coach Erin Otagaki. “The coaching staff was extremely pleased with the team’s fight and will to win.”

The Wolf Pack started the game strong taking multiple shots early on. Angel Meriwether led the team with five shots, three of which happened in the span of three minutes during the second half. Nevada’s defense shut down the Bulldogs for most of the first half. Fresno State was unable to take a shot until 20 minutes into the game.

With the score 0-0, the Pack looked like they would be going into halftime tied. However, at 42:57, the ball landed into a crowded Fresno State goal box and Caporicci managed to get her foot on it for Nevada’s solo goal of the game. This was also Caporicci’s first goal of the season.

Things heated up in the second half as the Bulldogs attempted to even the score. Fresno State took 10 shots in the second period, forcing Quintos to make double the saves she made from the first period. But the Pack held its lead, defending the goal from four Fresno State corner kicks in the second half.

“We were excited to get our first conference win versus a good Fresno State team,” said co-head coach Casey Tate. “The atmosphere was electric with the band, cheerleaders and all our fans there and the girls fed off that. We know it’s a good start but we need to keep the intensity, because every game in the Mountain West is a fight. It was great to see the seniors and the whole team step up tonight.”

Nevada is now 4-4-0, 1-0-0 (MW) with still another game to play before the weekend is done. The team’s next match is against San Jose State (4-2-3, 1-0-0 MW) this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in Mackay Stadium.