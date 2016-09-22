Nevada Announces 2017 Baseball Schedule

From University of Nevada:

Second-year head coach T.J. Bruce has announced the University of Nevada baseball schedule for 2017. The schedule features 13 games versus six teams that earned a spot in the NCAA Championships last season, one of which advanced to the College World Series and another that was a national seed.

“We are really looking forward to the opportunity that our 2017 schedule presents to our program,” Bruce said. “The non-conference schedule will undoubtedly prepare us for Mountain West conference play.”

Nevada went 37-24 in Bruce’s initial year and advanced to the championship of the MW tournament. The Pack knocked off the regular season champion Fresno State Bulldogs along the way. The team put together an 11-game win streak, went 16-2 in the final 18 regular season games that included a 12-2 mark in conference play.

The 13 games against NCAA Championships teams in 2017 includes; Sam Houston State (3), Saint Mary’s (2), Utah (1), UC Santa Barbara (1), Clemson (3) and New Mexico (3). Just two of the 13 games will be played at home versus Saint Mary’s and Utah.

UCSB advanced to the College World Series last season posting an overall mark of 43-20-1. Clemson was a national seed in the NCAA Championships last season going 44-20. Utah won the Pac 12 title with a 19-11 conference mark. UNM won the Mountain West tournament, downing the Pack for the title. Saint Mary’s (33-25) won the WCC regular season and tournament titles. Sam Houston State (42-22) won the Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles.

The Pack opens the season with a trip to Texas to play a three-game series at NCAA participant Sam Houston State starting on Feb. 17. A single game at Big 12 member Baylor concludes the four-game trip to Texas.

Nevada returns home to host Virginia Tech in a four-game series against the ACC opponent. The series is the first of 24 home games scheduled for Peccole Park in 2017. The Hokies are the first ACC team to play at Peccole Park.

The 30-game Mountain West schedule begins on Mar. 3 at the defending regular season champion Fresno State Bulldogs. Nevada will play three-game series with FS, San Diego State, San José State and Air Force home and away. Single three-game series will be played at home with intrastate rival UNLV and at New Mexico. The Rebels will be in Reno, May 12-14 to battle for Governor’s Series points. The Pack won five of the six meetings last season.

Additional nonconference games include a four-game series at Hawai`i, Mar. 30-Apr. 2. Single midweek home and road contests with Sacramento State, San Francisco and UC Davis fill out the schedule.

The MW Championship will be played at the site of the regular season champions, May 24-28.

The annual exhibition game with the Reno Aces will be on Apr. 4 at 6 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field in downtown Reno.