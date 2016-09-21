Reality Check: "Risk"

A new political advertisement from the League of Conservative Voters Victory Fund (L.C.V Victory Fund) titled 'Risk,' claims that Senate Candidate Joe Heck is putting Nevada clean energy jobs at risk. We put those claims to the test, in this Reality Check.

ANNOUNCER: "25,000 jobs. That's how many jobs Nevada has created in clean energy."

This is true. There were 25,600 state jobs in clean energy, according to the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

ANNOUNCER: "That's how many Nevada jobs Joe Heck puts at risk when he votes big oil's way."

This claim is speculation. There is no solid evidence that proves the way Congressman Heck has voted would eliminate any jobs. Later, the ad makes this argument:

ANNOUNCER: "And voted their (the oil industry) way... Protecting billions in tax breaks for oil companies, threatening Nevada's solar economy."

This claim is misleading. In July of 2013 Rep. Heck voted against several house amendments that would increase funding for renewable energy, nation-wide. However, Heck voted against the measure because the millions of dollars for clean energy would have come from nuclear weapons funding, according to his campaign. Heck also voted along party lines.

As for the tax break for big oil, Rep. Heck did vote in favor of an amendment that would preserve $53 billion in tax breaks for oil companies. However, their campaign says he voted for it because it banned new offshore leases for oil. It is also important to note that the February 2011 amendment failed.

ANNOUNCER: "Joe Heck has taken hundreds of thousands in big oil money."

According to the center for responsive politics, since 1989--Heck has collected $320,000 from the oil and gas industries in campaign finances, but there are six other industries that have contributed more money, with health professionals donating the most.