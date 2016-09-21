Marshall Realty Blog 9-21-16 Is the Current Pace of Home Sales Sustainable?

real estate experts There are some homes for sale questioning whether the current pace of homes is sustainable. Are too many people buying real estate market like in 2004-2006? Are we headed for another housing crisis? Actually, if we look closely at the numbers, we can see that we are looking at a very healthy .

Some are concerned because if you look at the last three years of home sales and compare them to the three years just prior to the housing bubble they appear similar. But if we go further back in history, we can see the real picture. After taking out the “boom & bust” years, the pace of sales is growing at a quite natural pace.

And new home sales are way below historic numbers. Trulia’s Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin explains:

“Adjusted for population, [new home sales] are at about 63% of their fifty-year average level—way better than 2011, but nowhere near heated.”

The Bottom Line:

The current pace of residential home sales definitely seems sustainable.

If you are interested in buying a Reno home or selling your house , contact Marshall Realty today at (775) 787-7400. Reno real estate is changing all of the time. We will help guide you through the process.

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty