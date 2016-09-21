Nevada Golf Finishes 2nd at Ram Masters

Nevada Release

For a second consecutive tournament the Nevada men’s golf team recorded a runner-up finish, this time at the Ram Masters Invitational.

“In two events we have only been beat by two teams so we’ve been playing some great team golf,” said coach Jacob Wilner. “Our next step is to tighten up our putting under the pressure. Once we do that we can win a tournament.”

The Wolf Pack was in the hunt all day long and kept pace with tournament winner Colorado State up until the end. Nevada carded a team score of 285 on the final day and finished at 851 for the tournament, 11-over par. The Rams bested the Pack by seven strokes to claim their fourth straight win in this event. None of the 18 teams in the field finished under par. Nevada tied for the lead in par 5 scoring at 15-under and ranked second in the field with 45 birdies.

Junior transfer Kaleb Gorbahn led the charge for the Pack and recorded a runner-up finish himself. He tied with Brenden Bone of Air Force at 3-under par for second place, four shots behind individual winner Blake Cannon of Colorado State. Gorbahn did not post a round over par after rounds of 69, 68 and 70. He led the field in par 5 scoring for the tournament and was second with 15 birdies.

“Kaleb played some extremely good golf,” said Wilner. “He made it clear that he is a very powerful player and has the ability to win a college event.”

Sophomore Travis Fredborg notched his first top-15 finish of the season, tying for 14th place. He carded a three-round total of 214 to finish at 4-over. Junior Grant Booth tied for 34th place at 9-over and senior Nick Fuller vastly improved his round, shooing an even par 70 on Tuesday to jump into a tie for 46th. Junior Corey Eddings shot back-to-back rounds of 72 on Monday but was disqualified following the final round.

Nevada will be back in action Oct. 3-4 at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Calif.

Nevada Participants

T2. Kaleb Gorbahn – 69-68-70=207 (-3)

T14. Travis Fredborg – 70-72-72=214 (+4)

T34. Grant Booth – 76-70-73=219 (+9)

T46. Nick Fuller – 73-78-70=221 (+11)

100. Corey Eddings – 72-72-DQ