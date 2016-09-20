Cortez Masto and Heck to Debate

U.S. Senate candidates Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Heck are set to debate in Las Vegas on Friday, October 14th.

This debate will be broadcast live on KTVN Channel 2 and KLAS, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, starting at 7 pm and is expected to last one hour.

The debate will also air on Univision affiliates KINC, Las Vegas, and KREN, Reno, on Sunday, October 16 at 5:00 pm. The debate is also being offered to the Nevada Public Broadcasting system for both radio and television.

Cortez Masto and Heck are competing for the seat that will be vacated by Senator Harry Reid, who is retiring after 29 years of service.

The debate is scheduled to be held at Canyon Springs High School Theater, 350 E. Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas and will be moderated by Denise Valdez, KLAS-TV 8 News Anchor; Tsi-Tsi-Ki Félix, KINC-TV Univision Political Anchor and Steve Sebelius, KLAS-TV 8 “Politics NOW” Host and Las Vegas Review Journal columnist.

“In the interest of ensuring there is at least one debate televised statewide and cohosted by a Spanish-language station, we are agreeing to the October 14th date." said Zach Hudson, spokesperson for Cortez Masto.

Heck spokesperson Brian Baluta said, “We will continue to push for debates held in Reno and Elko, broadcast statewide, including on all Spanish-language outlets, to ensure these debates reach the most Nevadans.”