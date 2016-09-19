Nevada Men's Golf in Contention at Ram Masters Invitational - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men's Golf in Contention at Ram Masters Invitational



For a second consecutive tournament, the Nevada men’s golf team finds itself in reach of the team title as it heads into the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational.

In Colorado on Monday the Wolf Pack played the first 36 holes of the event. Following those two rounds the Pack is in third place at 6-over par after combined scores of 284 and 282. Nevada is just three shots behind the co-leaders, Wichita State and Air Force. No team among the 18 in the field are under par for the tournament.

Nevada played the par-5s almost flawlessly throughout the two rounds, coming in at 13-under on those three holes. The next closest team was Nebraska at 9-under. Junior Kaleb Gorbahn led the Pack on those par-5s, making birdie each time.

Gorbahn led the way for the team overall too as he is tied for second place heading into round three. The British Columbia native shot under par in both of his rounds on Monday, shooting a 1-under 69 in the morning and a 2-under 68 in the afternoon. He ranked second in the field making 10 birdies on the day. These are Gorbahn’s first rounds under par as a member of the Wolf Pack. He enters Tuesday two shots behind Sunwoo Choi of Air Force.

Sophomore Travis Fredborg had a solid outing on Monday as he is currently inside the top-20 in a field of 100 golfers. Fredborg shot even par to begin his day and finished up round two with a 2-over 72. Junior Corey Eddings kept it consistent for his rounds today, firing back-to-back rounds of 72 which puts him in a tie for 25th.

Fellow junior Grant Booth struggled during his opening round with a score of 76 but picked it up in the afternoon to finish at even par. He is tied for 32nd place. Senior Nick Fuller, the Pack’s top finisher from its last tournament, is in a tie for 64th after rounds of 73 and 78 on Monday.

Live scoring for the final round will be available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Participants

T2. Kaleb Gorbahn – 69-68=137 (-3)

T17. Travis Fredborg – 70-72=142 (+2)

T25. Corey Eddings – 72-72=144 (+4)

T32. Grant Booth – 76-70=146 (+6)

T64. Nick Fuller – 73-78=151 (+11)

Nevada Press Release

