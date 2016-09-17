Nevada Volleyball Wins 8th Straight at Sacramento State

Nevada Release

9/16/2016

The Nevada Wolf Pack (8-2) volleyball team extended its longest win streak in 14 seasons to eight Friday night with a 3-1 over tournament host Sacramento State.



While Nevada dropped the first set 25-16, the Pack would sweep the final three 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16. Senior Madison Morell and junior Madison Foley both logged a double-double on the night. Morell’s sixth of the season consisted of 15 kills and 21 digs, while Foley’s fourth was made up of 15 kills and 11 digs. Freshman Ayla Fresenius (14) and seniors Lyndsey Anderson (13) and Madison Thorpe (13) also put up double digit figures in the dig column. While Anderson’s defense shone, her 30th assist of the night (she had 42 total) put her at ninth in school history in career assist at 1,786. Nevada’s eight match win streak and 8-2 start are the best since the 2002 season.



“We’re not playing our best volleyball quite yet,” said head coach Lee Nelson. “But, we’re finding a way to win against good teams that are really pushing us.”



It looked like Sacramento State would be a tough opponent right from the start, with both teams exchanging ties back and forth to start the match. After the two teams locked it up at three a piece, Nevada took things into its own hands and, with a combination of kills and Hornet errors, Nevada put up a five point lead, 9-4. It was then the Hornet’s turn to go on the offensive, pulling to within one at 10-9. Nevada put an end to the Sacramento run when Foley put a well-placed ball down at the line. The Hornets answered right back, tying the score at 11. It was almost like the two teams went back in time to the beginning of the set as the lead changes and ties began racking up again. This time, however, it was Sacramento State’s turn to break the pattern, going up 15-13 before a Nevada timeout. As the Hornets doubled their lead to four, up 20-16, the Pack called another timeout, hoping to regroup and settle before the set slipped too far away. The Hornets would go on to win the first set 25-16.



The Hornets built a big lead early in the second set, putting the Pack down four 6-2. However, Nevada fought back and kills from Foley and the Fresenius brought the Pack to within one, down just 7-6. Shannon Boyle from Sacramento State struck back, but Nevada didn’t let the Hornets pull away, staying within a point, Nevada took its first lead of the set going up 11-10. The Hornets would reclaim the lead at 12-11. Kills from Morell and Fresenius put Nevada back on top 13-12 before the Hornets tied again. However, back-to-back-to-back attack errors from Sacramento State gave the Pack a three point lead, its largest of the set. The Hornets came out of a timeout and brought the Pack’s lead to one, 17-16, before Nevada signaled for a timeout of its own. A very deceptive kill from freshman Shayla Hoeft put the Pack back up by two. The pedal stayed to the medal for Nevada as Groenweghe finished the second set off with a kill. The Pack claimed frame two 25-20 to even up the match.



Nevada wasn’t going to allow the Hornets to get the lead they had to start the second set in the third, keeping the advantage point as the Hornets continued to tie the score. Nevada claimed the biggest lead of the set at that point when the Pack went up 8-6, but the Hornets came right back to tie it at eight. It wasn’t until the Pack went up 13-10 that the back and forth play came to an end and one team led longer than a point or two. Nevada maintained the lead, forcing Sacramento State to call a timeout, trailing 16-13. The Hornets got as close as a single point coming out of the timeout, but some costly errors gave the Pack its three point lead back, 18-15. The Hornets then pulled to within one again, 18-17, forcing the Nevada timeout. The Pack again went up by three, 20-17, before going on to win the third set 25-19. The biggest news of the third set, however, came on Nevada’s 23rd point, where career assist No. 1,786 put Anderson at ninth in the Nevada record book just one weekend after cracking into the top 10.



Keeping with the theme of the night, both teams came out of the, gates into set four neck and neck. The set tied at one, three, four and five before the Hornets took an 8-5 lead. Nevada quickly cut the Sacramento State lead from three to none thanks to kills from Foley, Fresenius and Hoeft, tying the set up at eight. The two teams battled until Nevada’s sprung a two point lead, 13-11. An Ace from Anderson would force the Hornets to call timeout as Nevada took a 16-12 lead. Nevada wouldn’t look back as the Pack took the final set 25-26, claiming the match 3-1.



The Wolf Pack will play two matches on Saturday, facing Cal Poly at 10 a.m. and Grand Canyon at 5 p.m.