Senator Harry Reid and Donald Trump in War of Words

Nevada senator Harry Reid and Republican Nominee Donald Trump are in the middle of a war of words.

The Senate Minority Leader picked a fight with Trump in recent days by first, calling Trump "not slim and trim" in a news conference.

Trump responded to the "slim and trim" comment in a Washington Post interview by saying, "I think he should go back and start working out again with his rubber work-out pieces" Trump was referring to an exercise band that snapped, and blinded Senator Reid in one eye.

Then in an interview with CNN on Friday, Reid said. "He now makes fun of the fact that I'm blind in one eye. I'm blind in one eye, okay? I got that. But I can still see with my good eye what an absolute fraud this man is, who wants to be president of the United States."

On Thursday, Senator Reid also criticized Trump from the Senate floor -- calling him a "spoiled brat," "a con artist" and a "human leech."