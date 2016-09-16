Campaign Against Legal Recreation Marijuana Launches With Big-Name Support

A group is launching a formal campaign against legalizing recreational marijuana in Nevada, and is unveiling a list of heavy-hitting backers including Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada casino industry's trade organization.

The group called Protecting Nevada's Children went live with a website on Friday in the first major push against Question 2, which will appear on the November ballot.



Officials declined to name their financial backers, saying that information would come out in mid-October when state campaign finance disclosures are due.

Opponents of the measure include Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, Reps Joe Heck, Mark Amodei and Cresent Hardy, and the Nevada Resort Association.



Democratic Sen. Harry Reid and Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto have previously expressed opposition to the ballot measure.

