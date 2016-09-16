Annual Bertha Miranda Scholarship Endowment Fundraising Fiesta Friday

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

In 1995, local restaurant owner Bertha Miranda set up the Bertha Miranda Scholarship Endowment at the University of Nevada, Reno. Since then, Miranda has raised money through the fund in order to award students at the University for their hard work and achievements in their academic careers.



This year, Bertha Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is celebrating its 32nd anniversary since its opening, and will host its annual fundraising fiesta from 5-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at the restaurant, located at 336 Mill St. The restaurant will donate a percentage of the evening’s proceeds to the scholarship, and anyone who donates $100 or more will receive a coupon for dinner for two at the restaurant.



The Bertha Miranda Scholarship Endowment awards a one-year scholarship to students in the College of Liberal Arts, preferably students of Latino and Hispanic descent. Currently, the scholarship has benefited more than 56 students at the University.



The fundraising event will include entertainment such as a Mariachi band and Folkloric shows.



For more information regarding the event, visit the Bertha Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina’s event calendar page.

